Nordic Semiconductor ASA (OTCMKTS:NDCVF) Trading 5.4% Higher

Nordic Semiconductor ASA (OTCMKTS:NDCVF – Get Rating) shares traded up 5.4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $14.18 and last traded at $14.18. 900 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 44% from the average session volume of 1,613 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.45.

Nordic Semiconductor ASA Price Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.84 and its 200 day moving average is $17.17.

Nordic Semiconductor ASA Company Profile



Nordic Semiconductor ASA, a fabless semiconductor company, designs, develops, markets, and sells integrated circuits and related solutions for short-and long-range wireless applications in Europe, the Americas, and the Asia/Pacific. It offers ultra-low power components; and develops low power cellular IoT.

