Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) Shares Sold by Bank Hapoalim BM

Bank Hapoalim BM cut its stake in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 43,190 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,150 shares during the period. Bank Hapoalim BM’s holdings in Nordstrom were worth $913,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sandy Spring Bank raised its holdings in Nordstrom by 500.0% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in Nordstrom during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Nordstrom by 63.4% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,186 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Nordstrom during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new stake in Nordstrom during the second quarter valued at $54,000. 59.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nordstrom Price Performance

NYSE JWN traded up $0.10 on Friday, reaching $19.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,058,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,807,503. Nordstrom, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.14 and a twelve month high of $36.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.30, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of 7.67, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 2.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $20.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.26.

Nordstrom Dividend Announcement

Nordstrom ( NYSE:JWN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.01. Nordstrom had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 70.36%. The company had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Nordstrom, Inc. will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 30th were issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 29th. Nordstrom’s payout ratio is 30.16%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on JWN. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Nordstrom from $21.00 to $15.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Nordstrom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Nordstrom from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Nordstrom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Nordstrom from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.53.

Nordstrom Company Profile

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; TrunkClub.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; Nordstromrack.com and HauteLook; clearance stores under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses; and Jeffrey boutiques.

