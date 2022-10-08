Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) Shares Purchased by Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its holdings in shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating) by 29.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,087 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $491,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Northern Trust by 105.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,117,372 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $107,804,000 after purchasing an additional 574,133 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 1,080.5% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 600,908 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $69,974,000 after acquiring an additional 550,006 shares during the last quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Northern Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,242,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,711,584 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,644,763,000 after acquiring an additional 457,748 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 33.4% in the 1st quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 1,474,120 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $171,660,000 after acquiring an additional 368,751 shares during the last quarter. 83.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Northern Trust alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $115.00 to $107.50 in a report on Monday, July 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $114.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $133.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $141.00 to $121.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $141.00 to $121.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $115.38.

Northern Trust Trading Down 3.1 %

NASDAQ NTRS opened at $85.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $95.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $101.57. The company has a market capitalization of $17.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.71 and a beta of 1.10. Northern Trust Co. has a 12 month low of $84.07 and a 12 month high of $135.15.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The asset manager reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 14.82% and a net margin of 23.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.72 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Northern Trust Co. will post 7.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Northern Trust Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.49%. This is a boost from Northern Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.87%.

About Northern Trust

(Get Rating)

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTRS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.