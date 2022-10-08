Northrim BanCorp (NASDAQ:NRIM) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $41.31

Northrim BanCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIM – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $41.31 and traded as high as $43.27. Northrim BanCorp shares last traded at $43.00, with a volume of 5,593 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Northrim BanCorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 16th.

Northrim BanCorp Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.29. The company has a market capitalization of $244.91 million, a P/E ratio of 8.84 and a beta of 0.60.

Northrim BanCorp Increases Dividend

Northrim BanCorp ( NASDAQ:NRIM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.10). Northrim BanCorp had a net margin of 22.72% and a return on equity of 12.60%. The company had revenue of $30.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.80 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Northrim BanCorp, Inc. will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 8th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.75%. This is a boost from Northrim BanCorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 7th. Northrim BanCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.02%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Northrim BanCorp

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NRIM. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in Northrim BanCorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Northrim BanCorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Northrim BanCorp by 3,765.1% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 2,372 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in Northrim BanCorp by 40.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in Northrim BanCorp by 57.0% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 3,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265 shares in the last quarter. 64.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Northrim BanCorp

Northrim BanCorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Northrim Bank that provides commercial banking products and services to businesses and professional individuals. It operates in two segments, Community Banking and Home Mortgage Lending. The company offers noninterest-bearing checking accounts and interest-bearing time deposits, checking and savings accounts, individual retirement and money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, and business sweep accounts.

