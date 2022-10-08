Northstar Group Inc. Buys 2,376 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Northstar Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,596 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,376 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for 0.8% of Northstar Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Northstar Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $2,808,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VUG. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 3,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 40,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,851,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 520,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,083,000 after buying an additional 47,550 shares in the last quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 394,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,648,000 after buying an additional 7,183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $13,630,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VUG opened at $216.45 on Friday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $213.19 and a 52 week high of $328.52. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $241.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $245.32.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

