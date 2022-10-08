Northstar Group Inc. Has $1.41 Million Position in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Northstar Group Inc. cut its position in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 18.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,915 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,444 shares during the quarter. Northstar Group Inc.’s holdings in 3M were worth $1,412,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MMM. US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in 3M in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. First Quadrant LLC CA bought a new position in 3M in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 3M in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of 3M by 125.0% in the first quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 288 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of 3M in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 64.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Theresa E. Reinseth sold 795 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.32, for a total transaction of $113,939.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $229,741.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other 3M news, insider Michael G. Vale sold 36,771 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.26, for a total value of $5,267,813.46. Following the sale, the insider now owns 65,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,357,886.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Theresa E. Reinseth sold 795 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.32, for a total value of $113,939.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $229,741.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,121 shares of company stock worth $6,644,865 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on 3M from $144.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on 3M from $126.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “mkt perform” rating and set a $155.00 price target on shares of 3M in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Bank of America dropped their price target on 3M from $165.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on 3M from $136.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.93.

Shares of MMM opened at $107.52 on Friday. 3M has a 52-week low of $107.08 and a 52-week high of $186.30. The business’s fifty day moving average is $128.57 and its 200-day moving average is $137.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market cap of $61.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.02, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.00.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $8.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.70 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 39.11% and a net margin of 11.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.59 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that 3M will post 10.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 22nd were given a dividend of $1.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 19th. This represents a $5.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.54%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.24%.

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

