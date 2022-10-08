Northstar Group Inc. Sells 953 Shares of Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC)

Northstar Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 39,087 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 953 shares during the period. Northstar Group Inc.’s holdings in Golub Capital BDC were worth $507,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GBDC. HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC in the 4th quarter worth $5,527,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 19,992 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 3,734 shares in the last quarter. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC in the 4th quarter worth $1,329,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC in the 4th quarter worth $236,000. Finally, Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC in the 4th quarter worth $237,000. Institutional investors own 42.64% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Anita J. Rival purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.91 per share, with a total value of $139,100.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 61,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $848,510. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 3.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Golub Capital BDC Stock Performance

NASDAQ GBDC opened at $12.76 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.93. The firm has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.05 and a beta of 0.60. Golub Capital BDC, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.94 and a 1 year high of $16.23.

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The investment management company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $95.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.73 million. Golub Capital BDC had a net margin of 62.13% and a return on equity of 7.95%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Golub Capital BDC, Inc. will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Golub Capital BDC Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. Golub Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 94.49%.

About Golub Capital BDC

Golub Capital BDC, Inc (GBDC) is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors.

