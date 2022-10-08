NSUR COIN (NSUR) Price Reaches $0.0005 on Top Exchanges

NSUR COIN (NSUR) traded down 7.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on October 8th. NSUR COIN has a market cap of $98.60 million and approximately $57,122.00 worth of NSUR COIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, NSUR COIN has traded 21.9% lower against the dollar. One NSUR COIN token can now be bought for about $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get NSUR COIN alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003326 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000613 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00010854 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000076 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010243 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

About NSUR COIN

NSUR COIN launched on October 14th, 2021. NSUR COIN’s total supply is 200,000,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for NSUR COIN is https://reddit.com/r/nsurcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for NSUR COIN is blog.nsurcoin.com. NSUR COIN’s official Twitter account is @nsurcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for NSUR COIN is nsurcoin.com.

NSUR COIN Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NSUR COIN (NSUR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. NSUR COIN has a current supply of 0. The last known price of NSUR COIN is 0.00049208 USD and is down -3.34 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $57,968.13 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://nsurcoin.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NSUR COIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NSUR COIN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NSUR COIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for NSUR COIN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NSUR COIN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.