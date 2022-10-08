Nucor (NYSE:NUE) Updates Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $6.30-$6.40 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $7.76. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Nucor Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NUE opened at $115.01 on Friday. Nucor has a twelve month low of $88.50 and a twelve month high of $187.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $128.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $131.00. The company has a market capitalization of $30.11 billion, a PE ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Get Nucor alerts:

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The basic materials company reported $9.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.91 by $0.76. Nucor had a return on equity of 57.78% and a net margin of 21.03%. The firm had revenue of $11.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.04 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Nucor will post 29.84 EPS for the current year.

Nucor Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. Nucor’s payout ratio is 6.14%.

Several research firms recently commented on NUE. UBS Group set a $120.00 price objective on Nucor in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Nucor from $121.00 to $115.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Citigroup increased their target price on Nucor to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Nucor from $146.00 to $125.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Nucor from $127.00 to $114.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $131.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Kenneth Rex Query sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.64, for a total transaction of $708,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 76,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,778,804. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Nucor news, EVP Allen C. Behr sold 3,407 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.17, for a total value of $416,233.19. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,087 shares in the company, valued at $7,829,508.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Kenneth Rex Query sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.64, for a total transaction of $708,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 76,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,778,804. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nucor

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NUE. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of Nucor during the first quarter valued at approximately $492,000. Ethic Inc. bought a new stake in Nucor in the 1st quarter worth approximately $401,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in Nucor by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,431 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nucor during the 1st quarter valued at $342,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nucor in the 2nd quarter worth $309,000. Institutional investors own 79.07% of the company’s stock.

About Nucor

(Get Rating)

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Nucor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nucor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.