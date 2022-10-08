Nucor (NYSE:NUE) Updates Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Nucor (NYSE:NUEGet Rating) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $6.30-$6.40 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $7.76. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Nucor Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NUE opened at $115.01 on Friday. Nucor has a twelve month low of $88.50 and a twelve month high of $187.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $128.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $131.00. The company has a market capitalization of $30.11 billion, a PE ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Nucor (NYSE:NUEGet Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The basic materials company reported $9.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.91 by $0.76. Nucor had a return on equity of 57.78% and a net margin of 21.03%. The firm had revenue of $11.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.04 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Nucor will post 29.84 EPS for the current year.

Nucor Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. Nucor’s payout ratio is 6.14%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on NUE. UBS Group set a $120.00 price objective on Nucor in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Nucor from $121.00 to $115.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Citigroup increased their target price on Nucor to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Nucor from $146.00 to $125.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Nucor from $127.00 to $114.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $131.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Kenneth Rex Query sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.64, for a total transaction of $708,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 76,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,778,804. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Nucor news, EVP Allen C. Behr sold 3,407 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.17, for a total value of $416,233.19. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,087 shares in the company, valued at $7,829,508.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Kenneth Rex Query sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.64, for a total transaction of $708,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 76,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,778,804. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nucor

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NUE. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of Nucor during the first quarter valued at approximately $492,000. Ethic Inc. bought a new stake in Nucor in the 1st quarter worth approximately $401,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in Nucor by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,431 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nucor during the 1st quarter valued at $342,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nucor in the 2nd quarter worth $309,000. Institutional investors own 79.07% of the company’s stock.

About Nucor

(Get Rating)

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

Earnings History and Estimates for Nucor (NYSE:NUE)

