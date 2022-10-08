NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS) Shares Purchased by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS – Get Rating) by 21.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,110,722 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 728,270 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned 3.73% of NuStar Energy worth $57,550,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of NuStar Energy by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,954,362 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $230,061,000 after purchasing an additional 975,659 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in NuStar Energy by 50.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,453,728 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $20,963,000 after purchasing an additional 489,108 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in NuStar Energy by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,426,223 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $20,566,000 after purchasing an additional 239,046 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in NuStar Energy by 35.9% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 786,680 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $11,344,000 after purchasing an additional 208,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adams Asset Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of NuStar Energy by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC now owns 618,372 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $8,657,000 after acquiring an additional 111,443 shares in the last quarter. 57.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE NS opened at $14.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.66, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.99. NuStar Energy L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $12.80 and a fifty-two week high of $18.05. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.03.

NuStar Energy ( NYSE:NS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.06). NuStar Energy had a return on equity of 109.64% and a net margin of 0.25%. The business had revenue of $430.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $425.75 million. Equities research analysts forecast that NuStar Energy L.P. will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.18%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. NuStar Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -122.14%.

In other news, Director William E. Greehey purchased 110,299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.81 per share, for a total transaction of $1,743,827.19. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,014,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $158,326,604.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

NuStar Energy L.P. engages in the terminalling, storage, and marketing of petroleum products in the United States and internationally. The company also engages in the transportation of petroleum products and anhydrous ammonia. It operates through three segments: Pipeline, Storage, and Fuels Marketing.

