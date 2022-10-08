O3 Mining (OTCMKTS:OQMGF) Trading Down 1.1%

O3 Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:OQMGF – Get Rating) was down 1.1% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $1.02 and last traded at $1.03. Approximately 13,730 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 11% from the average daily volume of 12,386 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.04.
O3 Mining Trading Down 1.1 %
The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.46.
O3 Mining Company Profile
O3 Mining Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious mineral deposits in Canada. It primarily explores for gold deposits. The company focuses on the projects located in Ontario and Quebec. The company is based in Toronto, Canada.
