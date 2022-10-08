Ocean Capital Management LLC Has $2.54 Million Stock Holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Ocean Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,893 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 499 shares during the quarter. Stryker comprises approximately 1.4% of Ocean Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Ocean Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $2,543,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Claremont Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Stryker in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in Stryker in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its position in Stryker by 1,212.5% in the 1st quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 105 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Stryker by 10,700.0% during the 1st quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 108 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, Holloway Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stryker in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. 76.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stryker stock traded down $2.90 on Friday, reaching $208.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,222,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,429,528. Stryker Co. has a twelve month low of $188.84 and a twelve month high of $280.43. The company has a market cap of $78.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.40, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 2.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $214.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $224.43.

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by ($0.02). Stryker had a return on equity of 23.34% and a net margin of 11.79%. The company had revenue of $4.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.25 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 9.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.695 per share. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is 51.20%.

SYK has been the topic of several research reports. BTIG Research lowered their price target on Stryker from $244.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Stryker to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Bank of America lowered shares of Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 11th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Stryker from $255.00 to $246.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $285.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $253.86.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

