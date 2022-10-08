Ocean Capital Management LLC Has $232,000 Stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Ocean Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 13.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,961 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 3,157 shares during the period. Ocean Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Snider Financial Group boosted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 100,345.2% in the 1st quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 219,805,167 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,717,000 after purchasing an additional 219,586,336 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Ford Motor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $780,129,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 8.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 325,338,615 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $5,501,475,000 after buying an additional 26,707,784 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 61.2% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 8,968,152 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $151,652,000 after buying an additional 3,404,530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the 1st quarter valued at $52,800,000. 49.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on F. Nomura upgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.40 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Ford Motor from $12.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Bank of America cut their target price on Ford Motor from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 9th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Ford Motor from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.18.

Ford Motor Stock Performance

Shares of F stock traded down $0.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $12.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 56,494,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,161,352. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The company has a market cap of $49.05 billion, a PE ratio of 4.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.54 and a 200-day moving average of $13.94. Ford Motor has a 52 week low of $10.61 and a 52 week high of $25.87.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $37.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.17 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 16.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 57.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Ford Motor Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 11th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is an increase from Ford Motor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.92%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.98%.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Featured Stories

