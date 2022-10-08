Ocean Capital Management LLC Sells 1,102 Shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Ocean Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating) by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,219 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,102 shares during the period. Ocean Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Roku were worth $508,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in Roku by 156.5% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Roku by 150.0% in the 1st quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its holdings in shares of Roku by 193.5% during the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC bought a new stake in Roku during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new position in Roku in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.86% of the company’s stock.

ROKU has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Roku from $80.00 to $55.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 1st. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Roku from $165.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Wolfe Research cut shares of Roku from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded Roku to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Roku from $205.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $128.52.

NASDAQ ROKU traded down $4.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $55.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,564,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,731,223. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -153.00 and a beta of 1.72. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.76. Roku, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.80 and a twelve month high of $350.60.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.78) by ($0.04). Roku had a negative net margin of 1.51% and a negative return on equity of 1.66%. The business had revenue of $764.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $804.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Roku, Inc. will post -3.56 EPS for the current year.

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live TV, news sports, shows, and others. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 60.1 million active accounts.

