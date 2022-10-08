OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC) Downgraded by StockNews.com

OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.

Separately, DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of OceanFirst Financial in a report on Wednesday, July 27th.

OceanFirst Financial Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:OCFC traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $19.24. 421,378 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 244,224. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.66 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. OceanFirst Financial has a 52-week low of $18.24 and a 52-week high of $24.25. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.63.

OceanFirst Financial ( NASDAQ:OCFC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.05. OceanFirst Financial had a return on equity of 8.02% and a net margin of 25.39%. The company had revenue of $98.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.50 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that OceanFirst Financial will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Michael D. Devlin sold 60,000 shares of OceanFirst Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.61, for a total value of $1,236,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 52,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,074,069.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Prelude Capital Management LLC boosted its position in OceanFirst Financial by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 48,607 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $930,000 after purchasing an additional 4,237 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in OceanFirst Financial by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 23,477 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in OceanFirst Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $257,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in OceanFirst Financial by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 56,604 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after purchasing an additional 1,761 shares during the period. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in OceanFirst Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,304,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.54% of the company’s stock.

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for OceanFirst Bank N.A. that provides community banking services. It accepts money market accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, non-interest-bearing demand deposits, and time deposits to retail, government, and business customers.

