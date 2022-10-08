ODonnell Financial Services LLC Has $1.21 Million Holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

ODonnell Financial Services LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 94.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 77,377 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust accounts for approximately 1.0% of ODonnell Financial Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. ODonnell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $1,205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dravo Bay LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Capital Management Associates NY bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. PrairieView Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 419.0% in the second quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 109 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, Birch Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.46% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Trust Stock Down 3.8 %

QQQ traded down $10.66 during trading on Friday, hitting $269.10. 71,354,674 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 66,181,792. Invesco QQQ Trust has a twelve month low of $267.10 and a twelve month high of $408.71. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $301.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $307.88.

Invesco QQQ Trust Cuts Dividend

About Invesco QQQ Trust

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.519 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 19th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

