ODonnell Financial Services LLC Raises Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

ODonnell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 974 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. ODonnell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ACG Wealth bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 43.2% in the 1st quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Stock Down 2.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWB traded down $5.84 during trading on Friday, reaching $200.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,281,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,125,628. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 12 month low of $197.03 and a 12 month high of $267.13. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $219.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $223.49.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

