Olympus v2 (OHM) Price Up 6.8% Over Last Week

Olympus v2 (OHM) traded up 3.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on October 8th. Over the last week, Olympus v2 has traded up 6.8% against the US dollar. Olympus v2 has a market cap of $17.14 million and $774,690.00 worth of Olympus v2 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Olympus v2 token can currently be bought for approximately $10.31 or 0.00052853 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003298 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000610 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00010879 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000075 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010238 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Olympus v2 Token Profile

Olympus v2’s genesis date was March 16th, 2021. Olympus v2’s total supply is 1,416,029 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,663,068 tokens. Olympus v2’s official Twitter account is @olympusdao. The Reddit community for Olympus v2 is https://reddit.com/r/olympusdao and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Olympus v2 is olympusdao.finance/#. Olympus v2’s official message board is olympusdao.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Olympus v2

According to CryptoCompare, “Olympus v2 (OHM) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Olympus v2 has a current supply of 1,416,029 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Olympus v2 is 10.2132655 USD and is up 0.59 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 115 active market(s) with $598,355.02 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://olympusdao.finance/#/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Olympus v2 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Olympus v2 should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Olympus v2 using one of the exchanges listed above.

