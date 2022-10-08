Omax Coin (OMAX) Price Reaches $0.0012 on Top Exchanges

Omax Coin (OMAX) traded 13.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on October 8th. Omax Coin has a total market capitalization of $11.15 million and $1.58 million worth of Omax Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Omax Coin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Omax Coin has traded down 8.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Omax Coin alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003299 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000610 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00010863 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000076 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010266 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Omax Coin Coin Profile

Omax Coin launched on November 3rd, 2021. Omax Coin’s total supply is 9,507,892,293 coins and its circulating supply is 9,507,892,292 coins. Omax Coin’s official Twitter account is @omaxtoken. The Reddit community for Omax Coin is https://reddit.com/r/omaxchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Omax Coin is omaxcoin.com.

Omax Coin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Omax Coin (OMAX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Omax Coin has a current supply of 9,507,892,292.981 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Omax Coin is 0.00117476 USD and is up 2.32 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $1,514,149.27 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://omaxcoin.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Omax Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Omax Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Omax Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Omax Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Omax Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.