ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS) Receives $87.50 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Oct 8th, 2022

Shares of ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGSGet Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $87.50.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of ONE Gas from $89.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of ONE Gas from $92.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of ONE Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of ONE Gas from $98.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 22nd.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Eduardo A. Rodriguez sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.58, for a total transaction of $61,264.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $767,255.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ONE Gas

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its stake in ONE Gas by 206.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 306 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of ONE Gas by 85.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 346 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of ONE Gas in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ONE Gas in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ONE Gas in the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. 83.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ONE Gas Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE OGS opened at $70.29 on Monday. ONE Gas has a 1 year low of $64.37 and a 1 year high of $92.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $79.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.87. The firm has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.92.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGSGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $428.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $328.48 million. ONE Gas had a net margin of 9.34% and a return on equity of 8.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ONE Gas will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

ONE Gas Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. ONE Gas’s dividend payout ratio is 63.27%.

ONE Gas Company Profile

ONE Gas, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a regulated natural gas distribution utility company in the United States. The company operates through three divisions: Oklahoma Natural Gas, Kansas Gas Service, and Texas Gas Service. It provides natural gas distribution services to 2.2 million customers in three states.

Further Reading

