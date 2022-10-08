ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS) Receives $87.50 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $87.50.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of ONE Gas from $89.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of ONE Gas from $92.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of ONE Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of ONE Gas from $98.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 22nd.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Eduardo A. Rodriguez sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.58, for a total transaction of $61,264.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $767,255.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ONE Gas

ONE Gas Stock Down 1.2 %

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its stake in ONE Gas by 206.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 306 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of ONE Gas by 85.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 346 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of ONE Gas in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ONE Gas in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ONE Gas in the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. 83.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE OGS opened at $70.29 on Monday. ONE Gas has a 1 year low of $64.37 and a 1 year high of $92.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $79.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.87. The firm has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.92.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $428.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $328.48 million. ONE Gas had a net margin of 9.34% and a return on equity of 8.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ONE Gas will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

ONE Gas Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. ONE Gas’s dividend payout ratio is 63.27%.

ONE Gas Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ONE Gas, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a regulated natural gas distribution utility company in the United States. The company operates through three divisions: Oklahoma Natural Gas, Kansas Gas Service, and Texas Gas Service. It provides natural gas distribution services to 2.2 million customers in three states.

Further Reading

