Ooki Protocol Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $18.04 Million (OOKI)

Ooki Protocol (OOKI) traded up 4.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on October 8th. One Ooki Protocol token can now be purchased for about $0.0047 or 0.00000024 BTC on major exchanges. Ooki Protocol has a total market capitalization of $18.04 million and approximately $2.27 million worth of Ooki Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Ooki Protocol has traded down 8.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19,514.20 or 1.00060603 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00006851 BTC.

Joystick (JOY) traded down 46.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00003458 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001593 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003365 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.28 or 0.00052691 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010256 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.46 or 0.00063907 BTC.

Green Metaverse Token (GMT) traded up 35.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002061 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.33 or 0.00022212 BTC.

Ooki Protocol Token Profile

Ooki Protocol (OOKI) is a token. Its genesis date was December 28th, 2021. Ooki Protocol’s total supply is 4,141,055,730 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,812,962,151 tokens. The Reddit community for Ooki Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/ooki_coin/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ooki Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ookitrade. The official website for Ooki Protocol is hello.ooki.com. Ooki Protocol’s official message board is blog.ooki.com.

Buying and Selling Ooki Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Ooki Protocol (OOKI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ooki Protocol has a current supply of 4,141,055,730 with 3,341,351,880.1578774 in circulation. The last known price of Ooki Protocol is 0.00473693 USD and is down -2.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 27 active market(s) with $1,444,876.03 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hello.ooki.com.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ooki Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ooki Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ooki Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

