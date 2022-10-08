Optimism (OP) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $181.50 Million

Optimism (OP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on October 8th. One Optimism token can currently be bought for approximately $0.85 or 0.00004339 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Optimism has a market cap of $181.50 million and $217.10 million worth of Optimism was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Optimism has traded down 18.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003331 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000613 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00010842 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000075 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00010237 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Optimism’s genesis date was November 11th, 2021. Optimism’s total supply is 4,294,967,296 tokens and its circulating supply is 214,748,364 tokens. Optimism’s official website is www.optimism.io. Optimism’s official Twitter account is @optimismpbc and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Optimism is optimismpbc.medium.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Optimism (OP) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Optimism platform. Optimism has a current supply of 4,294,967,296 with 234,748,364 in circulation. The last known price of Optimism is 0.84577279 USD and is down -0.09 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 117 active market(s) with $44,570,176.69 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.optimism.io/.”

