Opulous (OPUL) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $592,777.00

Opulous (OPUL) traded 6.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on October 8th. Over the last seven days, Opulous has traded down 17.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Opulous token can now be purchased for about $0.0741 or 0.00000380 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Opulous has a market cap of $7.03 million and $592,777.00 worth of Opulous was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003305 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000611 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00010868 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000075 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010268 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Opulous Token Profile

Opulous launched on September 23rd, 2021. Opulous’ total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 94,835,752 tokens. Opulous’ official message board is opulous.medium.com. The official website for Opulous is opulous.org. Opulous’ official Twitter account is @opulousapp and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Opulous Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Opulous (OPUL) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Opulous has a current supply of 500,000,000 with 43,914,362.59011909 in circulation. The last known price of Opulous is 0.07706754 USD and is down -2.53 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 26 active market(s) with $510,498.23 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://opulous.org/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Opulous directly using U.S. dollars.

