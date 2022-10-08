Oriental Culture (NYSE:OCG) Trading Down 3.2%

Oriental Culture Holding LTD (NYSE:OCG – Get Rating) fell 3.2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.70 and last traded at $0.71. 35,730 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 163,625 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.73.

Oriental Culture Trading Down 3.2 %

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.76.

Institutional Trading of Oriental Culture

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Oriental Culture stock. Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in Oriental Culture Holding LTD (NYSE:OCG – Get Rating) by 215.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 172,167 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 117,604 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.81% of Oriental Culture worth $518,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 9.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Oriental Culture

Oriental Culture Holding LTD, through its subsidiaries, operates an online platform to facilitate e-commerce trading of artwork and collectables in China. The company facilitates trading by individual and institutional customers of various collectibles, artworks, and commodities on its online platforms.

