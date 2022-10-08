Orora (OTCMKTS:ORRAF) Trading Down 2.8%

Shares of Orora Limited (OTCMKTS:ORRAF – Get Rating) were down 2.8% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $2.09 and last traded at $2.09. Approximately 1,000 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 150% from the average daily volume of 400 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.15.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Orora from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.80 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, July 8th.

Orora Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.56.

About Orora

Orora Limited designs, manufactures, and supplies packaging products and services to the grocery, fast moving consumer goods, and industrial markets in Australia, New Zealand, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Orora Australasia and Orora North America segments. It also provides glass bottles, aluminum cans, tabs, and ends, closures and caps, boxes and cartons, point-of-purchase displays, packaging equipment, rigid and flexible packaging, and general packaging materials and supplies.

