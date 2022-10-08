Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eighteen analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $70.29.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. National Bankshares cut their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $99.00 to $77.00 in a report on Friday, September 30th. Citigroup upped their price target on Ovintiv from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Ovintiv from $65.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Ovintiv from $77.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on shares of Ovintiv to $78.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in Ovintiv by 93.4% in the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 14,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $758,000 after acquiring an additional 6,772 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ovintiv in the 1st quarter worth $9,243,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ovintiv in the 1st quarter valued at $968,000. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in Ovintiv during the 1st quarter valued at $1,402,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in Ovintiv by 539,000.0% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 53,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,817,000 after buying an additional 53,900 shares during the last quarter. 78.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:OVV opened at $55.57 on Friday. Ovintiv has a one year low of $29.52 and a one year high of $63.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $13.93 billion, a PE ratio of 12.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 2.88. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.01.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%.

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

