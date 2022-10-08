Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $10.25-$10.60 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.02. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.38 billion-$1.41 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.31 billion. Oxford Industries also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $1.10-$1.30 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Oxford Industries from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Oxford Industries from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Oxford Industries from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, Citigroup raised Oxford Industries from a sell rating to a neutral rating and upped their target price for the company from $92.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $121.50.

Get Oxford Industries alerts:

Oxford Industries Stock Performance

Shares of OXM opened at $89.51 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $98.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.91. The company has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.97 and a beta of 1.46. Oxford Industries has a fifty-two week low of $76.21 and a fifty-two week high of $119.50.

Oxford Industries Announces Dividend

Oxford Industries ( NYSE:OXM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The textile maker reported $3.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.45 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $363.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $363.92 million. Oxford Industries had a return on equity of 32.27% and a net margin of 13.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.24 EPS. Analysts forecast that Oxford Industries will post 10.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th. Oxford Industries’s payout ratio is currently 22.04%.

Insider Transactions at Oxford Industries

In related news, Director Dennis M. Love sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.41, for a total value of $182,820.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,834,141.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Carol B. Yancey purchased 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $91.66 per share, with a total value of $45,830.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $140,239.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Dennis M. Love sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.41, for a total transaction of $182,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,065 shares in the company, valued at $1,834,141.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,500 shares of company stock valued at $851,250 in the last ninety days. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OXM. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in Oxford Industries by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 15,095 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,340,000 after acquiring an additional 2,170 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in shares of Oxford Industries by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 13,688 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,239,000 after buying an additional 1,685 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Oxford Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $794,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Oxford Industries by 62.5% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,637 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $782,000 after buying an additional 3,323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oxford Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $624,000. 93.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oxford Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of lifestyle and other brands worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as footwear and children's apparel and swimwear under the Lilly Pulitzer brand; and men's shirts, pants, shorts, outerwear, ties, swimwear, footwear, and accessories, as well as women and youth products under the Southern Tide brand.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Oxford Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.