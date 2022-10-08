PAC Protocol (PAC) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $45,428.00

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on October 8th. Over the last seven days, PAC Protocol has traded down 7.4% against the US dollar. PAC Protocol has a market cap of $4.37 million and approximately $45,428.00 worth of PAC Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PAC Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About PAC Protocol

PAC Protocol (CRYPTO:PAC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. PAC Protocol’s total supply is 16,023,129,470 coins and its circulating supply is 17,271,479,636 coins. PAC Protocol’s official Twitter account is @paccoinofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for PAC Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/pacglobalofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for PAC Protocol is pacprotocol.com. The official message board for PAC Protocol is pacprotocol.com/news.

PAC Protocol Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PAC Protocol (PAC) is a cryptocurrency . Users are able to generate PAC through the process of mining. PAC Protocol has a current supply of 16,023,129,469.79202 with 17,269,912,576.23348 in circulation. The last known price of PAC Protocol is 0.00025561 USD and is down -1.10 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 14 active market(s) with $41,141.75 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://pacprotocol.com.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAC Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PAC Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PAC Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

