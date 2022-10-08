Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF (BATS:PTNQ) Shares Purchased by Clarus Group Inc.

Clarus Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF (BATS:PTNQ – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 92,321 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 769 shares during the period. Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF makes up 3.9% of Clarus Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Clarus Group Inc.’s holdings in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF were worth $4,638,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PTNQ. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. raised its position in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 462.5% in the first quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 2,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,850 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF in the first quarter worth about $124,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC raised its position in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 161.8% in the first quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 2,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,537 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF in the first quarter worth about $159,000. Finally, Lincoln National Corp bought a new stake in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF in the first quarter worth about $247,000.

Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF Stock Performance

PTNQ stock traded down $0.94 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $49.55. The company had a trading volume of 48,168 shares. Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF has a 12 month low of $25.04 and a 12 month high of $33.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $52.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.93.

