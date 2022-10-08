PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD) CFO Howard Wilson Sells 1,600 Shares

PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD – Get Rating) CFO Howard Wilson sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.02, for a total value of $40,032.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 429,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,752,920.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Howard Wilson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 22nd, Howard Wilson sold 15,000 shares of PagerDuty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.07, for a total value of $376,050.00.

On Friday, July 22nd, Howard Wilson sold 20,000 shares of PagerDuty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.69, for a total value of $533,800.00.

PagerDuty stock traded down $1.74 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $22.97. 752,025 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,185,890. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.63 and a beta of 1.06. PagerDuty, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.72 and a fifty-two week high of $44.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.14.

PagerDuty ( NYSE:PD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.04. PagerDuty had a negative return on equity of 45.04% and a negative net margin of 38.83%. The business had revenue of $90.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.35) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PagerDuty, Inc. will post -1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

PD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on PagerDuty from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on PagerDuty in a report on Thursday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on PagerDuty in a report on Thursday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut PagerDuty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on PagerDuty in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.04.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PD. Icapital Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of PagerDuty in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of PagerDuty by 39.0% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of PagerDuty by 65.4% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of PagerDuty in the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of PagerDuty by 388.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,710 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.58% of the company’s stock.

PagerDuty, Inc operates a digital operations management platform in the United States, Japan, and internationally. Its digital operations management platform collects data digital signals from virtually any software-enabled system or device, and leverage powerful machine learning to correlate, process, and predict opportunities and issues.

