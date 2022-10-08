Paradigm Financial Partners LLC Buys 321 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Paradigm Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,704 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the period. Mastercard accounts for 1.5% of Paradigm Financial Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $5,089,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MA. PrairieView Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Mastercard by 58.2% in the 1st quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 87 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Cordant Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Urban Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 419.2% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 135 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. 75.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Mastercard from $430.00 to $425.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Mastercard from $453.00 to $415.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Mastercard from $470.00 to $416.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Mastercard from $402.00 to $422.00 in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets lowered Mastercard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $385.00 to $375.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Mastercard presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $411.77.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mastercard

Mastercard Stock Down 1.4 %

In other news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total value of $1,800,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,723 shares in the company, valued at $5,660,280. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE MA traded down $4.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $294.97. 2,210,877 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,204,686. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. The stock has a market cap of $285.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.08. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1 year low of $281.69 and a 1 year high of $399.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $327.14 and a 200 day moving average of $337.17.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.20. Mastercard had a return on equity of 143.35% and a net margin of 46.49%. The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.95 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.86%.

About Mastercard

(Get Rating)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.