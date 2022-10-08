Paradigm Financial Partners LLC Has $2.64 Million Holdings in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Paradigm Financial Partners LLC raised its position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 12,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $2,639,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of CME Group by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $753,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in shares of CME Group by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 11,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,609,000 after buying an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in CME Group by 38.2% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 117,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,886,000 after acquiring an additional 32,494 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in CME Group during the fourth quarter worth $214,000. Finally, Flputnam Investment Management Co. lifted its holdings in CME Group by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 1,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.56% of the company’s stock.

CME Group Price Performance

Shares of CME traded down $5.73 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $169.92. The stock had a trading volume of 1,950,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,531,789. The company’s 50-day moving average is $193.22 and its 200 day moving average is $206.02. CME Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $169.33 and a 12-month high of $256.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market capitalization of $61.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.43.

CME Group Dividend Announcement

CME Group ( NASDAQ:CME Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.05. CME Group had a return on equity of 9.65% and a net margin of 60.43%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.64 EPS. CME Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that CME Group Inc. will post 7.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 8th. CME Group’s payout ratio is 49.63%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James lowered CME Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Atlantic Securities upgraded CME Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $235.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on CME Group from $242.00 to $226.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on CME Group from $208.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on CME Group from $171.00 to $161.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $230.14.

Insider Buying and Selling at CME Group

In other CME Group news, insider Timothy Francis Mccourt sold 360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.77, for a total transaction of $68,677.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,036,071.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Timothy Francis Mccourt sold 360 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.77, for a total value of $68,677.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,036,071.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Hilda Harris Piell sold 4,901 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.88, for a total value of $999,215.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,756,583.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,511 shares of company stock valued at $2,123,186 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

CME Group Company Profile

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

