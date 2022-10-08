Paradigm Financial Partners LLC Has $2 Million Position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Paradigm Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,676 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $1,997,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Columbus Macro LLC acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global during the second quarter valued at $373,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 4.2% during the second quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 178,023 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $59,594,000 after acquiring an additional 7,234 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 22.2% during the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 64,795 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $21,839,000 after acquiring an additional 11,765 shares during the period. TRH Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 3.9% during the second quarter. TRH Financial LLC now owns 23,301 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,854,000 after acquiring an additional 884 shares during the period. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global during the second quarter valued at $102,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Stock Performance

Shares of SPGI traded down $11.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $304.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,098,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,979,887. S&P Global Inc. has a 1-year low of $302.61 and a 1-year high of $484.21. The stock has a market cap of $101.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.69, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $354.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $358.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

S&P Global Announces Dividend

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 17.22% and a net margin of 38.49%. S&P Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.62 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 11.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 25th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.34%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other S&P Global news, insider John L. Berisford sold 13,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.59, for a total transaction of $4,984,435.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 24,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,053,513.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Martina Cheung sold 3,000 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.78, for a total value of $1,157,340.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,616,745.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider John L. Berisford sold 13,450 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.59, for a total value of $4,984,435.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 24,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,053,513.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,150 shares of company stock worth $10,146,219 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on SPGI shares. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on S&P Global to $386.00 in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on S&P Global from $423.00 to $364.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on S&P Global from $386.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on S&P Global from $462.00 to $417.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $404.71.

S&P Global Profile

(Get Rating)

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

