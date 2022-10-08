Paradigm Financial Partners LLC Has $3.65 Million Stock Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Paradigm Financial Partners LLC lowered its stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 10.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 45,464 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,398 shares during the period. NextEra Energy accounts for 1.1% of Paradigm Financial Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $3,654,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Annex Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.6% during the second quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 46,327 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,588,000 after acquiring an additional 1,185 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 161.0% during the second quarter. Advisor Resource Council now owns 9,030 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $699,000 after acquiring an additional 5,570 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 0.7% during the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 20,103 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,557,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in NextEra Energy by 54.6% during the second quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 548,286 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $41,670,000 after buying an additional 193,693 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dillon & Associates Inc. raised its stake in NextEra Energy by 2.9% during the second quarter. Dillon & Associates Inc. now owns 19,182 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,477,000 after buying an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.89% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 9,307 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.79, for a total transaction of $826,368.53. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,176 shares in the company, valued at $1,613,847.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.70.

Shares of NYSE NEE traded down $2.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $76.73. 7,697,379 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,712,640. The stock has a market cap of $150.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.57, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.70. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.22 and a 1-year high of $93.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $5.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.26 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 14.75% and a return on equity of 11.97%. The business’s revenue was up 32.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 30th were issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 29th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 129.77%.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

