Paradigm Financial Partners LLC Purchases 3,360 Shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Paradigm Financial Partners LLC raised its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) by 33.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,365 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,360 shares during the period. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $1,186,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 1,077.2% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 242,506 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $22,368,000 after buying an additional 221,905 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in LyondellBasell Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $291,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 225,625 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $20,810,000 after purchasing an additional 7,558 shares in the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. acquired a new position in LyondellBasell Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $213,000. Finally, MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. raised its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,435 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $594,000 after purchasing an additional 947 shares in the last quarter. 70.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get LyondellBasell Industries alerts:

LyondellBasell Industries Stock Performance

NYSE LYB traded down $1.50 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $78.62. 2,079,618 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,840,068. LyondellBasell Industries has a 1 year low of $71.46 and a 1 year high of $117.22. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.24.

LyondellBasell Industries Increases Dividend

LyondellBasell Industries ( NYSE:LYB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $5.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.97 by $0.22. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 10.19% and a return on equity of 49.41%. The company had revenue of $14.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.70 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $6.13 earnings per share. LyondellBasell Industries’s revenue was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries will post 15.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Monday, August 29th were paid a $1.19 dividend. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.05%. This is an increase from LyondellBasell Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 26th. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is presently 29.01%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $110.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a report on Monday, June 27th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Vertical Research cut shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of LyondellBasell Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.80.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for LyondellBasell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LyondellBasell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.