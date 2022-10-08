Paradigm Financial Partners LLC Sells 119 Shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Paradigm Financial Partners LLC decreased its position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,588 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 119 shares during the quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $1,788,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Andesa Financial Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Prologis by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. now owns 3,158 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in Prologis by 12.7% during the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 610,877 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $71,869,000 after purchasing an additional 68,942 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Prologis by 11.4% during the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 176,128 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,721,000 after purchasing an additional 18,006 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its position in Prologis by 5.0% during the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 107,678 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,668,000 after purchasing an additional 5,114 shares during the period. Finally, Woodward Diversified Capital LLC boosted its position in Prologis by 3.1% during the second quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC now owns 3,820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Prologis from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Prologis from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Citigroup began coverage on Prologis in a report on Monday, October 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Prologis from $174.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Prologis from $172.00 to $154.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.27.

Prologis Price Performance

Shares of PLD stock traded down $1.56 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $100.36. 5,762,269 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,019,238. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $121.98 and its 200-day moving average is $131.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $74.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.95. Prologis, Inc. has a 52 week low of $99.68 and a 52 week high of $174.54.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Prologis had a net margin of 75.72% and a return on equity of 9.85%. Prologis’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.15 EPS for the current year.

Prologis Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th were issued a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is 63.20%.

About Prologis

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

