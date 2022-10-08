Paradigm Financial Partners LLC Sells 1,391 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Paradigm Financial Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,993 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,391 shares during the period. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $1,674,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in Accenture in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Accenture in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department bought a new stake in Accenture in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Accenture in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Urban Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Accenture during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 73.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Accenture alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Accenture

In other news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 555 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $166,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 25,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,680,300. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 555 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $166,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 25,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,680,300. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.93, for a total value of $1,693,312.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 159,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,248,555.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 11,389 shares of company stock worth $3,132,777. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Accenture Price Performance

Several research firms have weighed in on ACN. Cowen lowered their price target on Accenture from $325.00 to $295.00 in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Accenture from $310.00 to $338.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Accenture from $281.00 to $268.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Accenture from $350.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas lowered Accenture from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $339.26.

Shares of ACN stock traded down $9.76 on Friday, hitting $259.71. 1,951,239 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,511,022. Accenture plc has a 12 month low of $254.27 and a 12 month high of $417.37. The stock has a market cap of $164.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50 day moving average of $289.65 and a 200 day moving average of $295.89.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $15.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.41 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 31.68% and a net margin of 11.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.20 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 11.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Accenture Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 13th will be given a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 12th. This is an increase from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.23%.

About Accenture

(Get Rating)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.