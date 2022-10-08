Paradigm Financial Partners LLC Sells 5,663 Shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Paradigm Financial Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 46.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,661 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,663 shares during the period. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $1,547,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Annex Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $322,000. Country Club Bank GFN bought a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,928,000. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 78,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,650,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $641,000. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 9,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,101,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF stock traded down $5.81 on Friday, hitting $225.72. The company had a trading volume of 1,168,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,526,285. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a twelve month low of $217.39 and a twelve month high of $292.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $243.27 and a 200-day moving average of $245.09.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.