ParagonsDAO Price Hits $0.0761 on Top Exchanges (PDT)

ParagonsDAO (PDT) traded 2.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on October 8th. During the last week, ParagonsDAO has traded 13.6% lower against the US dollar. One ParagonsDAO token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0761 or 0.00000390 BTC on exchanges. ParagonsDAO has a market cap of $9.94 million and approximately $10,585.00 worth of ParagonsDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003306 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000610 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00010863 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000075 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010256 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

About ParagonsDAO

ParagonsDAO’s launch date was January 17th, 2022. ParagonsDAO’s total supply is 162,500,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 130,664,747 tokens. ParagonsDAO’s official message board is medium.com/@paragonsdao. The official website for ParagonsDAO is paragonsdao.com. ParagonsDAO’s official Twitter account is @paragonsdao and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ParagonsDAO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ParagonsDAO (PDT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. ParagonsDAO has a current supply of 162,500,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ParagonsDAO is 0.07611189 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://paragonsdao.com/.”

