Pax Dollar (USDP) Price Hits $1.00 on Top Exchanges

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on October 8th. Pax Dollar has a total market cap of $941.40 million and $7.10 million worth of Pax Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Pax Dollar has traded up 0.5% against the dollar. One Pax Dollar token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00005103 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Pax Dollar alerts:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001386 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.89 or 0.00019931 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001485 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Satoshi (SATS) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0351 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Nimiq (NIM) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000007 BTC.

GoChain (GO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000037 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0803 or 0.00000412 BTC.

About Pax Dollar

Pax Dollar (USDP) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 10th, 2018. Pax Dollar’s total supply is 945,642,940 tokens. Pax Dollar’s official message board is medium.com/@paxosstandard. Pax Dollar’s official Twitter account is @paxosstandard and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Pax Dollar is www.paxos.com/usdp.

Pax Dollar Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Pax Dollar (USDP) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Pax Dollar has a current supply of 945,642,940.11. The last known price of Pax Dollar is 0.99575552 USD and is down -0.18 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 74 active market(s) with $82,550,501.60 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.paxos.com/usdp/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pax Dollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pax Dollar should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pax Dollar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Pax Dollar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pax Dollar and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.