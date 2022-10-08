Pembina Pipeline Co. (PBA) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.16 on November 15th

Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA – Get Rating) (TSE:PPL) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, October 6th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 25th will be given a dividend of 0.157 per share by the pipeline company on Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.94%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 24th.

Pembina Pipeline has increased its dividend payment by an average of 5.2% annually over the last three years. Pembina Pipeline has a payout ratio of 90.7% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Research analysts expect Pembina Pipeline to earn $2.31 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 84.8%.

Pembina Pipeline Stock Up 0.3 %

PBA opened at $31.71 on Friday. Pembina Pipeline has a 1-year low of $28.89 and a 1-year high of $42.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.54, a P/E/G ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50 day moving average of $35.22 and a 200-day moving average of $36.92.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pembina Pipeline

Pembina Pipeline ( NYSE:PBA Get Rating ) (TSE:PPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.98 billion. Pembina Pipeline had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 14.15%. Pembina Pipeline’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pembina Pipeline will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PBA. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Pembina Pipeline during the first quarter worth about $200,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Pembina Pipeline during the first quarter worth about $213,000. Capital International Investors bought a new position in Pembina Pipeline during the first quarter worth about $218,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Pembina Pipeline by 8.6% during the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 8,210 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Pembina Pipeline by 42.4% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 13,326 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $499,000 after buying an additional 3,971 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.92% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PBA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Industrial Alliance Securities upgraded Pembina Pipeline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 26th. TheStreet lowered Pembina Pipeline from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.63.

Pembina Pipeline Company Profile

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 3.1 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, ground storage of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

Featured Articles

