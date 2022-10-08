Pembina Pipeline Co. (TSE:PPL) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Pembina Pipeline Co. (TSE:PPL – Get Rating) (NYSE:PBA) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eighteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$50.72.

PPL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James upped their price target on Pembina Pipeline from C$45.00 to C$49.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Industrial Alliance Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a C$49.00 price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Pembina Pipeline to C$55.00 in a research note on Friday, August 26th. CSFB cut their price objective on Pembina Pipeline from C$56.00 to C$55.00 in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, CIBC cut their price objective on Pembina Pipeline from C$54.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st.

PPL opened at C$43.56 on Monday. Pembina Pipeline has a one year low of C$37.02 and a one year high of C$53.58. The stock has a market capitalization of C$24.17 billion and a PE ratio of 16.88. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$46.34 and its 200 day moving average price is C$47.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.92, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Pembina Pipeline ( TSE:PPL Get Rating ) (NYSE:PBA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported C$0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.62 by C$0.07. The business had revenue of C$3.10 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Pembina Pipeline will post 2.9100002 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.218 per share. This represents a $2.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.01%. This is a boost from Pembina Pipeline’s previous monthly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 22nd. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 97.67%.

In other Pembina Pipeline news, Senior Officer J. Scott Burrows sold 7,004 shares of Pembina Pipeline stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$48.76, for a total value of C$341,540.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$600,281.15. Insiders acquired a total of 241 shares of company stock valued at $10,428 in the last ninety days.

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 3.1 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, ground storage of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

