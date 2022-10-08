Pennon Group (LON:PNN) PT Lowered to GBX 975

Pennon Group (LON:PNN – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 1,050 ($12.69) to GBX 975 ($11.78) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,160 ($14.02) target price on shares of Pennon Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Pennon Group from GBX 1,200 ($14.50) to GBX 1,070 ($12.93) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 1,140.83 ($13.78).

Pennon Group stock opened at GBX 770.50 ($9.31) on Tuesday. Pennon Group has a 12 month low of GBX 735 ($8.88) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,250 ($15.10). The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 932.42 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 998.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 251.21. The company has a market capitalization of £2.01 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15,410.00.

In related news, insider Paul Boote sold 2,906 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 980 ($11.84), for a total transaction of £28,478.80 ($34,411.31). Also, insider Susan Davy bought 17 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 9,038 ($109.21) per share, with a total value of £1,536.46 ($1,856.52). Insiders have purchased 47 shares of company stock valued at $183,436 over the last 90 days.

Pennon Group Plc provides clean water and wastewater services in the United Kingdom. It provides water and wastewater services for customers in Cornwall, Devon, and parts of Dorset and Somerset; water-only services in the areas of Dorset, Hampshire, and Wiltshire; and water and wastewater retail services to non-household customers in Great Britain.

