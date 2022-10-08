Penns Woods Bancorp (NASDAQ:PWOD) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Penns Woods Bancorp (NASDAQ:PWOD – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Penns Woods Bancorp Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of PWOD opened at $23.25 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $163.96 million, a P/E ratio of 9.85 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Penns Woods Bancorp has a one year low of $21.60 and a one year high of $25.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.23.

Penns Woods Bancorp (NASDAQ:PWOD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $15.98 million for the quarter. Penns Woods Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.90% and a net margin of 23.96%.

Penns Woods Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th were issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.51%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 2nd. Penns Woods Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 54.24%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Penns Woods Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $104,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Penns Woods Bancorp by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 297,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,260,000 after buying an additional 1,654 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Penns Woods Bancorp by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 280,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,861,000 after buying an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Penns Woods Bancorp by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 65,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,501,000 after buying an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Penns Woods Bancorp by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $606,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.79% of the company’s stock.

About Penns Woods Bancorp

Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Jersey Shore State Bank and Luzerne Bank, which provides commercial and retail banking services to individuals, partnerships, non-profit organizations, and corporations. It accepts time, demand, and savings deposits, including super NOW accounts, statement savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as checking and individual retirement accounts.

