Pesabase (PESA) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $6.93 Million

Pesabase (PESA) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on October 8th. One Pesabase token can currently be purchased for about $0.12 or 0.00000592 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Pesabase has a market capitalization of $6.93 million and $198,593.00 worth of Pesabase was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Pesabase has traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,497.66 or 1.00003120 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00006847 BTC.

Joystick (JOY) traded 46.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00003448 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00002154 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003366 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.49 or 0.00053799 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010259 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.47 or 0.00063977 BTC.

Green Metaverse Token (GMT) traded 35.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002061 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00022247 BTC.

Pesabase Profile

Pesabase (CRYPTO:PESA) is a token. Its genesis date was April 24th, 2022. Pesabase’s total supply is 60,000,000 tokens. Pesabase’s official Twitter account is @pesa_token and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Pesabase is pesatoken.io.

Buying and Selling Pesabase

According to CryptoCompare, “Pesabase (PESA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Pesabase has a current supply of 60,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Pesabase is 0.11523422 USD and is up 2.66 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $203,070.86 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://Pesatoken.io.”

According to CryptoCompare, "Pesabase (PESA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Pesabase has a current supply of 60,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Pesabase is 0.11523422 USD and is up 2.66 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $203,070.86 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://Pesatoken.io."

