Pexcoin Price Down 2.4% This Week (PEX)

Pexcoin (PEX) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on October 8th. One Pexcoin token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. Pexcoin has a total market cap of $10.22 million and approximately $11,341.00 worth of Pexcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Pexcoin has traded 2.4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Pexcoin Profile

Pexcoin was first traded on February 28th, 2021. Pexcoin’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 23,599,703,432 tokens. Pexcoin’s official Twitter account is @pexcoinproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. Pexcoin’s official website is pexcoin.io.

Pexcoin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Pexcoin (PEX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Pexcoin has a current supply of 100,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Pexcoin is 0.00043463 USD and is up 0.78 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 19 active market(s) with $12,190.58 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://pexcoin.io/.”

