Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Receives $57.00 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seven have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $57.00.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Pfizer from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $50.00 target price on Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on Pfizer from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Berenberg Bank set a $44.00 price objective on Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, UBS Group set a $59.00 price objective on Pfizer in a report on Thursday, September 1st.

Pfizer Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PFE opened at $42.32 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.72. Pfizer has a 1-year low of $40.94 and a 1-year high of $61.71. The stock has a market cap of $237.51 billion, a PE ratio of 8.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 0.68.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.29. Pfizer had a return on equity of 43.18% and a net margin of 28.92%. The firm had revenue of $27.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.20 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 46.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Pfizer will post 6.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 4th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.78%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.31%.

Institutional Trading of Pfizer

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Steward Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 315.3% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 544 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Rinkey Investments bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 108.3% during the 1st quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 625 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.90% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

Further Reading

