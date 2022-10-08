Philcoin (PHL) Trading 13.6% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Philcoin (PHL) traded up 0.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on October 8th. Philcoin has a market capitalization of $244.61 million and approximately $148,489.00 worth of Philcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Philcoin token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0374 or 0.00000192 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Philcoin has traded up 13.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003331 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000613 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00010842 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000075 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00010237 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Philcoin Token Profile

Philcoin’s launch date was October 20th, 2021. Philcoin’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Philcoin is www.reddit.com/user/philcoinofficial. Philcoin’s official Twitter account is @philcoin_com and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Philcoin is philcoin.io.

Buying and Selling Philcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Philcoin (PHL) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Philcoin has a current supply of 5,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Philcoin is 0.03725897 USD and is down -30.81 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $71,519.42 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://philcoin.io.”

