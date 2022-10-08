Phoenix Global (new) (PHB) Hits Market Cap of $26.81 Million

Phoenix Global (new) (PHB) traded up 14.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on October 8th. Phoenix Global (new) has a market cap of $26.81 million and $31.40 million worth of Phoenix Global (new) was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Phoenix Global (new) token can currently be bought for about $0.72 or 0.00003705 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Phoenix Global (new) has traded down 52.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003302 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000612 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00010838 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000076 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00010235 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Phoenix Global (new) Profile

PHB is a token. Its launch date was July 16th, 2018. Phoenix Global (new)’s total supply is 37,136,775 tokens. The official website for Phoenix Global (new) is www.phoenix.global. Phoenix Global (new)’s official message board is phoenixglobal.medium.com. The Reddit community for Phoenix Global (new) is https://reddit.com/r/phoenixglobal and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Phoenix Global (new)’s official Twitter account is @phoenix_chain.

Phoenix Global (new) Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Phoenix Global (new) (PHB) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Phoenix Global (new) has a current supply of 37,136,774.79. The last known price of Phoenix Global (new) is 0.72037217 USD and is up 0.07 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $5,354,185.57 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.phoenix.global/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phoenix Global (new) directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Phoenix Global (new) should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Phoenix Global (new) using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

