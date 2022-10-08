Pillar 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $316.00 (PLR)

Pillar (PLR) traded 3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on October 8th. One Pillar token can now be purchased for about $0.0045 or 0.00000023 BTC on exchanges. Pillar has a market cap of $1.16 million and approximately $316.00 worth of Pillar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Pillar has traded 12.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003295 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000608 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00010860 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0145 or 0.00000074 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00009309 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Pillar’s genesis date was September 1st, 2017. Pillar’s total supply is 800,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 259,348,201 tokens. Pillar’s official website is www.pillar.fi. The Reddit community for Pillar is /r/PillarProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Pillar is blog.pillarproject.io. Pillar’s official Twitter account is @pillarwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Pillar (PLR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Ethereum platform. Pillar has a current supply of 800,000,000 with 259,348,201 in circulation. The last known price of Pillar is 0.00448196 USD and is down -3.30 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $249.46 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.pillar.fi/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pillar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pillar should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pillar using one of the exchanges listed above.

